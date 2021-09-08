Checkers Sixty60 is the most downloaded on-demand grocery app in SA

Shoprite Holdings has revealed its Checkers Sixty60 on-demand grocery delivery app has had more than 1.5 million downloads since it launched in late 2019, making it the most downloaded app in that category.

The retail giant published the figure in its results for the 53 weeks leading up to 4 July 2021.

One of several delivery apps offered by leading retailers, Checkers Sixty60 offers home grocery deliveries within an hour of users placing their orders.

Checkers Sixty60 vs other grocery delivery apps

In the results, group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht referred to the recent launch of the company’s new digital business unit, ShopriteX.

The unit is responsible for technological innovations such as Checkers Sixty60 and the retailer’s Xtra Savings Rewards Programme.

“Consumer response on both counts has been unrivalled, with the Xtra Savings Rewards Programme signing up over 20 million members and Checkers Sixty60 becoming the number one grocery app in the country with over 1.5 million app downloads,” Engelbrecht wrote.

Engelbrecht added the delivery app had scaled rapidly. It now operates nationwide from 233 retail outlets.

“We’ve spoken often about the next era of growth for Shoprite being about precision retailing and that future is now here,” he said.

“ShopriteX will use our rich customer data to create a ‘Smarter Shoprite’ and ultimately fuse the best of digital with our physical and operational strength across the continent.”

Other popular on-demand grocery delivery apps in South Africa include Pick n Pay Asap (previously known as Bottles), Woolies Dash, and OneCart.

The public cannot view exact download figures on the Google Play Store. Rather, you can see milestones that apps have reached — such as whether they have more than a certain number of downloads.

According to the Google Play Store, Checkers Sixty60 has hit more than one million downloads each.

Meanwhile, Pick n Pay Asap has over 500 000 downloads.

Woolies Dash, which only launched in December 2020 and is undergoing a trial period, has over 10 000 downloads.

OneCart has had over 100 000 downloads on the Google Play Store.

Featured image: Shoprite Checkers