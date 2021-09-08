Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Avo by Nedbank launches digital vehicle mall

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
Read next
nedbank Avo virtual vehicle mall feature

Avo by Nedbank has announced that it has launched a digital vehicle mall, which provides an end-to-end digital car shopping experience for customers.

The vehicle portal is now available in the Avo super app, as well as a dedicated Avo Auto website. The platform allows customers to browse vehicles, apply for financing, and connect with dealerships through the portal.

Financing is also available through the app using Nedbank’s MFC car finance tool.

“While there are already quite a few websites and aggregators where people can browse vehicles, the existing options are still very limited,” Julie Vetter, Avo Executive at Nedbank said in a statement.

“While these online portals are offered to a client to shop for a car, the Avo platform is a rich environment that allows for real-time engagement between buyers and sellers, as well as facilitating completely secure payments.”

The platform includes a virtual sales forum that allows users to ask questions about listings.

Customers can also send documents and make video calls with dealers using the platform.

According to Avo, the platform will have over 80 MFC-approved dealers by the end of the year.

How to use the new Avo Auto digital vehicle mall

You can access the digital vehicle mall on the Avo Auto website or on the Avo by Nedbank app for Android and iOS.

On both the mobile and web platforms, you can search for vehicles and filter them according to various categories. This includes sorting them by new, used, and demo models.

You can also filter cars by their make, year, mileage, model, location, and price range.

If you want to view details for a specific dealership, you can visit their profile on the platform.

nedbank avo auto dealership listing

Through these profile pages, you can choose to send a message or request a call from the dealership.

Car listings provide you with details about the vehicle, along with a number of tools.

avo car listing online

This includes a live chat functionality, an affordability calculator, and a tool to apply for finance.

However, some vehicles are above the price threshold for financing options.

You can also see similar listings, such as demo versions of the car mode, at the bottom of the page.

Feature image: Nedbank

Read more: WeBuyCars launches online car auction portal

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
FlexClub South Africa Bajaj motorcycles CT subscription costs delivery companies apps
FlexClub to offer motorcycle subscriptions for delivery drivers
News 9 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.