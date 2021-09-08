Avo by Nedbank launches digital vehicle mall

Avo by Nedbank has announced that it has launched a digital vehicle mall, which provides an end-to-end digital car shopping experience for customers.

The vehicle portal is now available in the Avo super app, as well as a dedicated Avo Auto website. The platform allows customers to browse vehicles, apply for financing, and connect with dealerships through the portal.

Financing is also available through the app using Nedbank’s MFC car finance tool.

“While there are already quite a few websites and aggregators where people can browse vehicles, the existing options are still very limited,” Julie Vetter, Avo Executive at Nedbank said in a statement.

“While these online portals are offered to a client to shop for a car, the Avo platform is a rich environment that allows for real-time engagement between buyers and sellers, as well as facilitating completely secure payments.”

The platform includes a virtual sales forum that allows users to ask questions about listings.

Customers can also send documents and make video calls with dealers using the platform.

According to Avo, the platform will have over 80 MFC-approved dealers by the end of the year.

How to use the new Avo Auto digital vehicle mall

You can access the digital vehicle mall on the Avo Auto website or on the Avo by Nedbank app for Android and iOS.

On both the mobile and web platforms, you can search for vehicles and filter them according to various categories. This includes sorting them by new, used, and demo models.

You can also filter cars by their make, year, mileage, model, location, and price range.

If you want to view details for a specific dealership, you can visit their profile on the platform.

Through these profile pages, you can choose to send a message or request a call from the dealership.

Car listings provide you with details about the vehicle, along with a number of tools.

This includes a live chat functionality, an affordability calculator, and a tool to apply for finance.

However, some vehicles are above the price threshold for financing options.

You can also see similar listings, such as demo versions of the car mode, at the bottom of the page.

Feature image: Nedbank

