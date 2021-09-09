FlexClub to offer motorcycle subscriptions for delivery drivers

Vehicle finance service FlexClub has partnered with the local distributor of Bajaj Auto to offer motorcycle subscriptions to drivers and businesses.

The partnership aims to increase the number of delivery bikes available to drivers.

These include drivers for apps and companies such as Mr D, Uber Eats, and Shoprite Checkers.

FlexClub already offers a selection of cars and motorcycles for Uber drivers and rental companies via its online marketplace.

“These platforms typically have stringent requirements for their drivers’ vehicles, which have to pass regular safety assessments to ensure that they are fit for purpose,” Head of Operations at FlexClub in South Africa, Darren Venter, said in a statement.

“And given the solid reputation of the Bajaj motorcycles, combined with the technology powering the FlexClub marketplace, we can provide delivery drivers with simple access to high-quality vehicles for uninterrupted earnings.”

Drivers can purchase and finance Bajaj motorcycles through FlexClub

FlexClub offers a subscription package for 125cc Bajaj CT motorcycles.

The subscription costs R600 per month and covers all costs including insurance and services.

Each motorcycle features a delivery box mounted on the rear and a USB port for drivers to charge electronic devices. This allows them to remain connected to their delivery platforms.

“The FlexClub vehicle subscription marketplace is ideal for those who require trustworthy vehicles to earn a steady income,” said Ishaang Dada, Director of TransRev RSA which locally distributes Baja Auto.

Bajaj motorcycle subscription offers are available in Johannesburg on the FlexClub website.

They will soon be available to customers in Cape Town and Durban as well.

Featured image: Supplied