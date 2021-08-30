Bolt partners with PinkDrive to offer lifts to healthcare workers

Bolt has partnered with PinkDrive to offer transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites for the non-profit’s health care workers.

The partnership will allow vaccinators to make their way to sites without incurring extra transport costs.

It also aims to promote the national vaccine drive.

“Many of the primary healthcare workers that are key to the success of South Africa’s COVID-19 immunisation drive depend on public transport to get them to vaccination sites – some of which are not on main minibus taxi routes,” PinkDrive founder and CEO, Noelene Kotschan, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the South African government confirmed people aged 18 to 34 could receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of 20 August.

Bolt provides transport to PinkDrive nurses

Established in 2009, PinkDrive promotes awareness surrounding gender-related cancers and provides access to care for patients in remote regions.

The non-profit provides trained vaccinators to sites in Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. In doing so, it provides opportunities for nurses looking for work.

According to Bolt, many opted to use the company’s Women Only service owing to them being women as well.

The service connects female passengers with female drivers.

“Bolt welcomes the opportunity to work with PinkDrive in making it possible for health care workers to get to work, to add impetus to the country’s vaccination drive,” Regional Manager for Bolt in Southern Africa, Gareth Taylor said.

Bolt is not the only e-hailing app to offer rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Last week, Uber announced its users could claim vouchers with discounts of up to R100 for rides to and from select sites.

Featured image: Bolt

