You can claim Uber vouchers for your COVID-19 vaccine trip

Uber has announced it will offer two vouchers with discounts of up to R100 each to and from COVID-19 vaccination centres for riders to get the vaccine.

The trip vouchers are available until 31 October and will apply for trips to and from select vaccination sites.

To offer the vouchers, Uber partnered with Mastercard and the Department of Health.

“We applaud the Department of Health’s efforts to vaccinate the community and we would like to do our part, along with our partners, to support these efforts,” Uber General Manager from Sub-Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra, said in a statement.

How to claim your Uber vouchers to get the vaccine

The discount vouchers only apply to trips that start and end at select vaccination centres. This means you can’t use them for just any Uber trip.

To claim one, click on the voucher link here and sign in to your Uber account.

Once you have signed in using your password (and two-step verification if you have it enabled), Uber will automatically send a voucher to your account.

The voucher will appear in the “Wallet” section of the app.

When you book a trip to get your vaccine, the Uber app will automatically apply the voucher to it.

You can find out where your nearest active COVID-19 vaccination site is on the COVID-19 Online Resource & News Portal.

How to stay safe during your trip

At the same time, Uber reminded riders to take safety precautions during their trips and to observe COVID-19 health protocols.

As per legal requirements, riders are required to wear face masks at all times.

Uber said riders should wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before getting in the vehicle.

They should also sit in the back seat to socially distance from the driver and open windows to improve ventilation.

Featured image: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez