Got the COVID-19 vaccine? Wimpy is handing out free coffee

Wimpy has launched a promotion where recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine can get a free coffee when they present their vaccination cards.

The restaurant launched the #CupsForVacs on 31 July.

To qualify for a free regular filter coffee, South Africans must just present their vaccination card at any Wimpy outlet countrywide.

Wimpy also encouraged people to tag them in their social media pictures of them receiving the vaccine:

Let’s just be lekker, man, and say: ‘YAAAS’ to the future! 🙌🏽 Enjoy a FREE regular Filter Coffee when you get your jab. #CupsForVacs ☕ Just present your vaccination card at any Wimpy to qualify. T&Cs apply: https://t.co/eHjUpUv4uH pic.twitter.com/BeAV3omQab — Wimpy South Africa (@wimpy_sa) July 31, 2021

“While stocks last, so don’t wait, vaccinate. Also, don’t forget to tag us when you share your vaccination pic,” it said in a follow-up tweet.

According to the promotion’s terms and conditions, the offer is only valid 48 hours after you have received the vaccine.

The name on the vaccination card must match the person presenting it to qualify.

You can enjoy your filter coffee while sitting down or as a takeaway. You cannot exchange it for cash or any other offer.

This isn’t the first time Wimpy has offered free coffee to support a public initiative.

In 2014, it ran a #Cups4Votes promotion in which those who voted in that year’s national elections could receive a free filter coffee.

Featured image: Unsplash/Emre

Read more: Cape Town-based Biovac to produce Pfizer vaccines for Africa