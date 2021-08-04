Burn Media Sites
Got the COVID-19 vaccine? Wimpy is handing out free coffee

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Wimpy Promotion South Africa free coffee COVID-19 vaccine vaccination card

Wimpy has launched a promotion where recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine can get a free coffee when they present their vaccination cards.

The restaurant launched the #CupsForVacs on 31 July.

To qualify for a free regular filter coffee, South Africans must just present their vaccination card at any Wimpy outlet countrywide.

Wimpy also encouraged people to tag them in their social media pictures of them receiving the vaccine:

“While stocks last, so don’t wait, vaccinate. Also, don’t forget to tag us when you share your vaccination pic,” it said in a follow-up tweet.

According to the promotion’s terms and conditions, the offer is only valid 48 hours after you have received the vaccine.

The name on the vaccination card must match the person presenting it to qualify.

You can enjoy your filter coffee while sitting down or as a takeaway. You cannot exchange it for cash or any other offer.

This isn’t the first time Wimpy has offered free coffee to support a public initiative.

In 2014, it ran a #Cups4Votes promotion in which those who voted in that year’s national elections could receive a free filter coffee.

Featured image: Unsplash/Emre

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

