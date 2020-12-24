Woolworths launches trial of same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash

Woolworths has officially launched the trial of its same-day grocery delivery app Woolies Dash. The app is now live on the Google Play Store, Huawei App Gallery, and Apple App Store.

The retailer teased the launch of the service a few weeks back, with the trial officially starting this week.

During the trial, users will get free delivery on all orders over R75. The company says this is “a thank-you for helping us test and polish our service during this trial period”.

The trial period will see Woolies Dash only available for a select number of stores. Deliveries will be available between 9am and 6pm daily.

How to use Woolies Dash

To use Woolies Dash, you will need to download it from the relevant app store for your device.

During the trial period, you will qualify for delivery if you live within 5km of the stores included in the trial rollout of the app.

Stores that are part of the trial include:

Western Cape: V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Cavendish, Gardens, Cape Gate, Blue Route, Tygervalley

V&A Waterfront, Canal Walk, Cavendish, Gardens, Cape Gate, Blue Route, Tygervalley Gauteng: Cresta, Clearwater Mall, Norwood Mall, Menlyn, Dainfern Square, The Grove, Lynnwood Road, Benmore Gardens, The Glen

Cresta, Clearwater Mall, Norwood Mall, Menlyn, Dainfern Square, The Grove, Lynnwood Road, Benmore Gardens, The Glen Kwa-Zulu Natal: Musgrave, La Lucia

Users will also need to register a new account with Woolies Dash, even if they are existing Woolworths online shopping customers.

In the app, you can order up to 30 grocery, beverage, and household items. If something is out of stock, you can choose whether you want your shopper to substitute items.

There is also no minimum amount of items for an order.

You will also be able to choose your preferred one-hour delivery slot for the day.

Feature image: Woolworths

Read more: Pick n Pay buys Bottles app to expand grocery delivery