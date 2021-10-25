Burn Media Sites
Ecommerce

FNB virtual cards now work with contactless wallet payment features

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
FNB Tap to Pay virtual cards contactless payments

FNB has announced its customers can now use their virtual cards on their mobile devices for contactless Tap to Pay and Scan to Pay transactions in all FNB Pay-enabled digital wallets.

This includes Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Apple Pay.

Previously, customers could only use cards in their digital wallets for online purchases, subscriptions, and QR code payments.

“Our approach is to support our individual and business customers with a wider choice of contextual payments solutions via our digital platform,” Card Chief Executive, Chris Labuschagne, said in a statement.

“As a result, we’re immensely delighted to see the growing usage of our safer and convenient payment methods for online and point-of-sale payments.”

Use your virtual cards at till points with FNB Tap to Pay

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can create and store virtual cards on the banks’ mobile apps.

They can also create as many cards as they want, and temporarily block, cancel, and replace them.

In terms of security, the cards come with a changing CVV number. The number minimises the risk of fraud.

According to FNB, virtual cards let people reduce their reliance on physical cards and cash to make purchases.

Earlier this month, the bank revealed it had processed over R1 billion in virtual card payments on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

App users had also activated approximately 500 000 virtual cards.

FNB attributed the popularity of the payment method to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and safety.

Read more: MTN MoMo launches prepaid digital vouchers for health consults

Featured image: Unsplash/Jonas Leupe

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

