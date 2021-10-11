MTN MoMo launches prepaid digital vouchers for health consults

MTN has launched a prepaid digital health service through its MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) app, which gives users access to vouchers for nurse appointments and video consultations with doctors.

The solution, in partnership with CareWorks, provides vouchers which can be redeemed for consultations. MTN says it’s targeted at helping elderly people and others who don’t have access to a medical aid so that they can get professional medical advice and access to prescriptions.

“The high cost of medical aid and affordability constraints are increasing the need for prepaid medical aid to expand health care coverage more broadly and fairly,” Felix Kamenga, Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Services from MTN SA, said in a statement.

“The best thing about this is people only pay when they need to access health services. They are freed from large monthly bills for medical care they do not use, but still get the benefit of a one-on-one consultation with a healthcare provider. It saves time and money, but also ensures the most vulnerable are not left without the care they need”.

How the MTN MoMo digital health voucher works

If you purchase a voucher through the app, it is valid for three years. You can redeem it for a health check with a nurse at a Dischem or Medicare pharmacy. If needed, you can connect to a doctor for a video consultation.

Select medication can be prescribed under the service.

“Where the nurse can help resolve your condition and a Video-Dr consult is not required, you will be refunded a portion of the voucher price (R125) into the purchaser’s MoMo wallet,” Kamenga notes.

While you can only buy these vouchers through the MTN MoMo app, you don’t have to be an MTN customer to buy them.

Furthermore, you can also buy multiple vouchers and vouchers for other people.

Tests included with the voucher include blood pressure, temperature, oxygen saturation, glucose, BMI, and urine dipsticks.

Meanwhile, the doctor can write a sick note or repeat prescription.

The MTN MoMo app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

