Vodacom launches its VodaPay super app with R1 deals

Vodacom has announced that its VodaPay super app is now officially live for customers of any network to download and use, with the launch featuring exclusive R1 deals on products.

The super app provides an e-commerce and financial platform, where users can shop for and purchase products. Businesses are also able to advertise their services and offer exclusive discounts through the app.

It also includes the ability to pay bills, send money, play games, and use food delivery apps.

Last year, Vodacom partnered with tech giant Alipay to develop the app.

“With VodaPay, we have introduced an innovative platform that is simple, accessible, cost-effective, and suitable for the banked and unbanked market, that operates outside the formal banking sector,” Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, said in a statement.

“We’ve also partnered with some of South Africa’s biggest and respected businesses to ensure that consumers using the VodaPay super-app are spoiled for choice when it comes to making buying decisions.”

Users can load their bank cards onto the app to make payments. However, they can also use the wallet feature to send and receive cash.

“It is like carrying a digital wallet around in a digital mall, allowing customers to send money, shop at their favourite retailers, order food, and even pay bills and fines all from one simple super app,” Vodacom notes.

“All transactions happen in an instant with VodaPay.”

How to get the VodaPay super app

You can download the VodaPay super app on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. You don’t have to be part of the Vodacom network to use the app.

However, if you’re a Vodacom customer, you can use the app without incurring data charges.

Users can create an account for free. You will need to provide you phone number, first name, and surname, as well as your email address. You will also need to agree to the terms of service (which we suggest you read, so that you understand how the app will use your data).

Once you have done this, you can access the services and features on the app.

Feature image: Vodacom