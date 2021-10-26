Full-tuition scholarships for UCT Online High School now available

Sanlam has announced that it will offer full-tuition scholarships to 100 promising learners at the recently-launched UCT Online High School.

Aimed at disadvantaged learners, the scholarships will cover 100% of their high school tuition over five years.

“There are many academically gifted learners in our country who may not have access to the level of education that will help them realise their full potential,” Sanlam Group Human Resources Director, Jeanett Modise, said in a statement.

“By providing their tuition, these learners have a greater chance at accessing world-class private schooling – and a future where they can live with confidence.’”

What to know about the Sanlam UCT Online High School scholarships

Applications for the Sanlam scholarships are now open until mid-November.

They are for admission to Grade 8 in 2022.

The scholarships are available to South African learners. They must be completing Grade 7 in 2021 and be between 12 and 13 years old.

Learners must come from a historically disadvantaged South African family and demonstrate financial need.

They must also have obtained a minimum of 70% for Mathematics, 70% for English, and a minimum overall average of 70% on their latest school report.

While the scholarship will cover 100% of the tuition fees, learners will need access to a laptop or computer, headset, and a reliable internet connection with minimum download and upload speeds of 10 Mbps and 1Mbps respectively.

They will also need to know basic computer literacy skills to access the school.

The application form for the Sanlam Scholarships is available on the UCT Online High School website.

Announced in July, the school will commence classes in January 2022.

Learners will be able to attend classes from anywhere in the world. They will receive one-on-one tutoring from the school’s teaching staff.

Tuition costs R2 095 per month.

Due to a surge in applications for the 2022 academic year, the school is currently looking to hire over 300 new staff members.

Featured image: Unsplash/Lagos Techie