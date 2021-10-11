UCT is looking for over 300 staff members for Online High School

UCT is hiring over 300 staff members from South Africa to meet learner demand for its recently-announced Online High School.

The university is looking for teachers, mentors and learning coaches, teaching assistant, software developers, content creators, and learning designers.

“We’re calling on the public to join us as we change the face of education today, for our children’s collective futures,” school director and principal, Yandiswa Xhakaza, said in a statement.

Learner applications pour in for classes in 2022

The UCT Online High School launched in July with plans to commence classes in January 2022.

The school offers a CAPS-aligned curriculum for learners in grades eight to eleven. Conducted in an online format, learners will engage with a self-disciplined model of learning and receive one-on-one tutoring from teachers.

The school plans to also offer Grade 12 in 2023.

It is open to learners globally and has a monthly fee of R2 095.

Since its announcement, the school has received over 5 000 learner applications for classes in 2022.

In September, UCT announced Xhakaza’s placement as the school’s first principal and director.

A former English teacher, Xhakaza is also CEO of the Nal’ibali Trust, a national literacy organisation.

“I begin my tenure in this new innovative chapter this November, ahead of January 2022 when we will welcome our first official cohort of learners across Africa,” she said.

How to apply for a job at the UCT Online High School

Available positions at the school are listed on the Valenture Institute recruitment website.

Candidates can apply on the website and complete a 10 to 18-minute assessment to provide further information about themselves.

If considered, they will participate in a video interview and complete a role-based assignment.

After that, they will participate in a live interview with staff members.

If candidates do not hear back from recruiters within three weeks, then their applications were unsuccessful.

Featured image: Pixabay/jeremiahpietersen