Spotify launches Premium plan for students in South Africa

Spotify has launched a membership plan for students in South Africa that offers Premium subscriber benefits at a lower cost.

The plan is now available locally as well as in 19 other countries globally.

“We are excited to be bringing our student plan to the region, since experiencing a great response from students globally,” Growth Lead for Spotify Middle East and Africa, Marwen Ben Massaoud, said in a statement.

“We always want to create a meaningful relationship with new potential users, many of whom are younger.”

Spotify Premium Student plan details

The Spotify Premium Student plan costs R29.99 per month. This is half the price of the Premium Individual plan (R59.99).

It is available to students enrolled at accredited tertiary colleges or universities in South Africa. This includes UCT, UNISA, WITS, and Rhodes University.

With the plan, users can access all the benefits of the standard Premium plan.

This includes ad-free music listening, music downloads, and on-demand listening.

Users can also host group sessions with other students where they and up to four people can listen to the same playlist or podcast simultaneously.

Students can subscribe to Spotify’s Premium Student plan for up to four years.

If they graduate, they can continue to use the plan for up to twelve months from the date they last re-verified themselves.

After that, they are no longer eligible for Premium Student and the subscription will automatically switch to a Premium Individual plan.

Spotify will notify users if the plan’s price changes at any point. Users can also cancel the plan at any time.

Read more: Netflix announces price increase for South Africa

Featured image: Unsplash/Ilias Chebbi