News

Cape Union Mart to host virtual screenings for BANFF film festival

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
BANFF Film Festival Cape Union Mart screening films

Cape Union Mart is set to host the BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival this year with two screenings of short films from around the world.

The free screenings will take place virtually on 4 and 5 November.

Taking place annually, the festival is an opportunity for filmmakers to submit short adventure films. The submitted films feature various sports, events, and locations.

“BANFF is one of the world’s most prestigious adventure film festivals, and Cape Union Mart prides itself in bringing it to South Africa every year,” marketing manager, Odile Hufkie, said in a statement.

“The virtual event will give viewers access to the highest calibre of inspirational and authentic stories that showcase an inclusive and diverse range of everyday sports and adventure heroes.”

BANFF films showcased alongside local winning films

The virtual screenings come after Cape Union Mart hosted a media screening in Cape Town on 19 October.

The screening also saw the debut of the winners of the Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge (AFC).

The winning films included A World Imagined, produced and directed by Zandile Ndhlovu, and Bring It, directed by Luke Apteker.

A World Imagined explores Ndhlovu’s relationship to the ocean and features underwater cinematography.

Bring It features bike rider Theo Erlangsen go to extreme measures to deliver a pizza.

Both films feature locations in and around Cape Town.

You can check out A World Imagined and Bring It, the winners of the Adventure Film Challenge below:

“AFC was founded by Cape Union Mart to showcase the best adventure talent South Africa has to offer and to encourage aspiring and established filmmakers to gear up and explore our natural landscapes,” Hufkie explained.

“By giving our winners, Luke and Zandile, this incredible platform, we hope to encourage and foster the amazing and often untapped talent in our diverse country.”

You can check out a trailer for the 2021 BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival below:

Those interested in attending the virtual screenings can sign up for them on Quicket.

Read more: 'Made in SA' collection on Netflix lets you explore South African content

Featured image: Supplied/Zeke du Plessis

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

