MTN introduces MyMTN Uncapped Fixed LTE deals for home users

MTN has introduced a range of MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE deals that offer uncapped data to South African home users.

The deals offer customers unlimited access to the internet for all their needs such as education, work, and entertainment.

According to MTN, the deals are in response to growing demand for flexible data solutions.

“MTN remains committed to exploring innovative and cost-effective ways of reducing the costs of communication and ensuring people and the homes in South Africa are connected on South Africa’s best network,” General Manager for Residential, Megan Nicholas, said in a statement.

MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE deal options

MTN offers three different MyMTN Home Uncapped Fixed LTE deal options.

Each option offers access to uncapped data at different line speeds for different prices.

Each option is also subject to a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) with varying data amounts.

If a customer uses more than a prescribed amount of data every month, their line speed will reduce to either 2 Mbps or 4 Mbps depending on their chosen deal.

The deal options are as follows:

Uncapped data at 10 Mbps for R499pm (FUP of 400GB)

Uncapped data at 20 Mbps for R699pm (FUP of 600GB)

Uncapped data at 30 Mbps for R799pm (FUP of 700GB)

MTN is also running a special for customers who purchase one of the 24-month deals.

Those who purchase one from 1 October to 31 December will receive a Fixed LTE Wi-Fi router for free.

In addition to the deal with the free router, customers can choose a month-to-month payment option by either supplying their own router or purchasing one from MTN upfront.

MTN also plans to introduce uncapped fixed LTE deals for businesses later this month.

Featured image: Pixabay/3844328