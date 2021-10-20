Roland launches Zentracker, a free audio recording app for musicians

Instrument manufacturer Roland has launched Zentracker, a mobile app that lets users record multitrack audio and apply sound effects.

The app is now available for free on Android and iOS, with the option to upgrade it through a paid membership.

“Recording music doesn’t have to be complicated, and a complex home studio full of expensive gear is not required to get great results,” Roland said in a statement.

“A complete studio is never further away than a smartphone or tablet, and a simple finger tap is all that’s needed to begin a new project.”

What can you do with the Zentracker recording app?

Using the Zentracker app, musicians and artists and record, edit and mix audio recorded using their device’s built-in microphone.

They can access unlimited audio tracks and manage them via touch-friendly controls on the display.

They can edit audio with volume, reverse and time-stretch controls, as well as mix and add 16 different audio effects.

Other features include timeline automation, track freeze, and over 200 audio loops.

App users will also be able to save and share their Zentracker projects to cloud storage platforms such as Microsoft OneDrive and Google Drive.

Roland will add support for Google Drive to the app soon.

Users that join Roland Cloud, the company’s membership plan, can upgrade the app and access additional features on it.

The additional features include stem export, eight track effect slots, unlimited track sends, and over 20 loop packs.

You can check out an introductory video on the Roland Zentracker audio app below:

The app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

