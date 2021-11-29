How to RICA your MTN SIM online

Gone are the days of needing to RICA your new MTN SIM card in store. Customers can Self-RICA their MTN SIM cards online via the MTN App.

Due to the demands of the South African government’s crime prevention efforts, all South African mobile users need to adhere to the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (RICA).

While this might sound intimidating at first, it simply means that you need to register your SIM card with RICA so you access MTN’s mobile service.

If you’ve just purchased your shiny new MTN SIM, here’s everything you need to know to RICA and activate your SIM.

Can I RICA my MTN SIM online?

Yes, you can Self-RICA your MTN SIM online. However, you will need to use the dedicated MTN app to complete this process.

The MTN app is available to both Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, respectively.

How to RICA an MTN SIM online through the MTN app

For Android users, head over to the Google Play Store and download the MTN App.

For iPhone users, visit the Apple App Store and download the MTN App.

Once you’ve downloaded the MTN app, follow these steps:

Open up the MTN app and tap continue to close the welcome screen. Tap on the “RICA my SIM” option Tap “Get Started” at the bottom of your screen to start the Self-RICA process. No account registration is required. Follow the instructions and provide all required information: SIM card number

Photo of your ID document and proof of residence

A selfie of the ID holder Once you’ve submitted your information, your RICA application will be reviewed. If all submitted information was verifiably correct, your MTN SIM card will be validated within the next 24 hours.

For more information, visit the MTN self-RICA website.

