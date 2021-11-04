Telkom adds MTN as roaming partner; customers gain access to network

Telkom has announced it has added MTN as a roaming partner, giving its customers access to the other carrier’s network.

The partnership took effect on 1 November and is the second roaming agreement between Telkom and another local carrier.

According to Telkom, the partnership will result in several benefits for its customers.

“The access to MTN South Africa’s 2G, 3G and 4G network adds coverage while reducing Telkom’s overall roaming costs,” Telkom Consumer CEO, Lunga Siyo, said in a statement.

Telkom’s operates approximately 6 900 base stations across South Africa.

“The addition of a second roaming partner is well within our current roaming spend.”

Telkom customers have access to both Vodacom and MTN networks

This is not the first time Telkom has entered into a roaming agreement with MTN.

Up until June 2019, the carrier made use of the other’s network to offer coverage to its customers.

In 2018, Telkom entered into a roaming and facilities leasing agreement with Vodacom as its agreement with MTN was set to end the following year.

The agreement would let Telkom use Vodacom’s towers, antennas, and shelters to build out its own network and would cover 2G, 3G, and LTE roaming.

Going forward, Telkom customers will have access to all three networks.

“Telkom customers will continue to enjoy a seamless handover of calls between Telkom and both roaming partners,” Siyo added.

Earlier this year, Telkom expanded its international roaming service for its prepaid and Top-Up customers.

The carrier offers international roaming in several countries across Europe and Africa.

Featured image: Telkom