You can now access Pick n Pay customer support on WhatsApp

Pick n Pay Smart Shoppers can now access customer support and other services using WhatsApp thanks to a partnership between the retailer and Clickatell.

Clickatell, a chat commerce company, will manage Pick n Pay’s WhatsApp customer communication channel.

Through the WhatsApp account, Pick n Pay customers will be able get links to store catalogues, check COVID-19 FAQs, get access to a store locator, and access customer service options.

They will also be able to manage a variety of Smart Shopper card services. This includes checking their points balance, blocking lost or stolen cards, and ordering card replacements.

You can also update your personal details on your Smart Shopper account through the WhatsApp channel.

“Consumers love chat and with the broad reach of WhatsApp it is the perfect channel for Pick n Pay to serve their customers,” Pieter de Villiers, CEO and co-founder at Clickatell, said in a statement.

John Bradshaw, Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, says that the launch will make it easier for customers to communicate with the retailer.

“WhatsApp is a popular communication channel so it made sense to launch a chat option for our customers to engage with us whenever they choose. Customers are loving the WhatsApp messaging function and the opportunity to get store or Smart Shopper information within seconds,” Bradshaw said in a statement.

How to use the Pick n Pay WhatsApp customer service channel

You can access the Pick n Pay customer service account by sending “Hi” to +27 60 070 3037 on WhatsApp.

The account will respond with a menu of options you can select from. These include promotions, coronavirus FAQS, store hours/find a store, Smart Shopper card services, and customer services.

You can reply with either the number for an option or one of the bolded words.

With the Smart Shopper card services, you have several options. This includes registering a card, updating details, and viewing your balance. You can also choose to block or replace your card and enter competitions.

The service notes that these actions are permanent.

Feature image: Supplied