Facebook Business Coach launches on WhatsApp with free lessons

Facebook Business Coach has launched on WhatsApp, allowing users in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and other English-speaking countries to access lessons through the messaging platform.

Aimed at small and medium business owners, the lessons teach users how to grow a business on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The lessons are accessible through a chatbot that you add on WhatsApp. The chatbot works similarly to other automated WhatsApp business accounts.

According to Meta, the lessons are self-paced and free. The lessons include multiple tutorials along with videos, audio clips, and infographics.

Users are able to navigate through courses using the chat menu.

The chatbot aims to teach users the basics, with more in-depth courses available on the Meta Blueprint website. The Meta Blueprint courses come with official certification.

“In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success,” Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director for Meta Africa, said in a statement.

“At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering SMBs in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online.”

How to use the Facebook Business Coach on WhatsApp

You can add the Facebook Business Coach on WhatsApp using the number +27 600 670 000 or by using the Facebook Business Coach link.

To start interacting with the bot, you can send a message saying “Hi”.

It will respond with a summary of some of the insights it can provide.

The coach is aimed at beginners. The preview of what you can learn includes lessons on how to bring your business online.

This includes creating a free business profile on the Meta-owned apps, engaging with your audience, and promoting your products and services.

Read more: What to know about Facebook’s new name Meta

Feature image: Meta