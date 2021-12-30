The best movies for geeks coming in 2022

Listen up, nerds! It seems your time has finally come. Geek media is taking over the world, and blockbuster films are no exception. From superhero movies to fantastical CGI treats, 2022 is going to blow your minds!

Since we’re all nerds here, we’re pretty damn excited as well.

Here are the best films for geeks coming out in 2022.

Avatar 2

Release date: 16 December 2022

To this day, the original Avatar (2009) still remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, more than a decade later, we are finally being treated to the highly anticipated sequel in 2022.

While the plot of Avatar 2 is still a mystery, it will continue the story of the original. It will focus on the themes of family and imprisonment, according to director James Cameron.

However, producer Jon Landau also mentioned that each of the Avatar sequels (there are another three planned) can be enjoyed as standalone films.

Most of the core cast will return, including Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana as Princess Neytiri, and Stephen Lang as the originally-presumed-dead Colonel Miles Quaritch.

Sigourney Weaver will also return but as a new character who has yet to be revealed. Other notable new additions are Hollywood regulars Kate Winslet and Vin Diesel.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Release date: 8 April 2022

Next year, we return to the Wizarding World with the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series of films in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

We once again follow the adventures of the terribly awkward but endlessly resourceful Newt Scamander, the magizoologist played by Eddie Redmayne.

The Secrets of Dumbledore continues the story in Crimes of Grindlewald and will dive deeper into the growing threat of Gellert Grindlewald and his army, with Grindlewald now portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen (replacing Johnny Depp).

Beyond the already established locations (United States, United Kingdom), this third chapter will introduce us to even more magical communities in countries such as Germany, Bhutan, and China.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release date: 8 July 2022

Our beloved Thor (or should I say Chris Hemsworth) will finally return to the big screen in his own right with Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

Joining Hemsworth is Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Waititi as the voice of Korg, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster after her absence in Thor: Ragnarok. Talk about an ensemble cast!

Although not much is known about the film just yet (there isn’t even a trailer yet), director Taika Waititi will once again take the helm and, based on the stellar and absolutely hilarious Thor: Ragnarok, it’s set to be another stunner!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: 6 May 2022

Next year, we will finally get to experience the much-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It will be the first film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to hit our screen in 2022.

The official plot of the upcoming superhero movie is still very much shrouded in mystery, but we do know that Sam Raimi, the man behind the original Spiderman movie trilogy with Toby Maguire, will work his magic as director on the new Doctor Strange.

Notable cast members include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

