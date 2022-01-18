Bolt reveals 2021’s record-breaking trips in SA – including 261km ride

E-hailing app Bolt has revealed its record-breaking trips in South Africa for 2021 — including its longest ride which spanned 261,74km.

The ride, from Johannesburg in Gauteng to Ermelo in Mpumalanga, cost a total of R1318.02. This also made it the most expensive trip of the year.

Other records revealed in Bolt’s data include the biggest tip to a driver and the most trips by a single person.

The company also revealed records in the same categories for the platform overall.

Bolt records in 2021

The longest trip on the platform overall happened in Uganda. It spanned a total of 513km.

When it came to driver tips, the largest tip given to a driver in South Africa was R184. However, the biggest tip on the platform was in Kenya, with the passenger giving the driver an equivalent of a whopping R3350.

Meanwhile, the person who hailed the most rides during the year in South Africa took a total of 908 trips on the platform. That’s an average of over two trips per day.

In this case, South Africa almost held the record for the continent. Only one other user in Africa exceeded the number of rides — with a user in Nigeria completing 923 trips.

Meanwhile, the day and location with the most trips during the year was 3 December in Johannesburg. The platform saw 270 000 trips.

Feature image: Bolt