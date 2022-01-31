Received extra electricity codes? Cape Town prepaid meter upgrade explained

Don’t be concerned if you receive two extra codes with your next prepaid electricity purchase. This isn’t a permanent change — but rather part of a phased upgrade rollout from the City of Cape Town.

Here’s what to know about the codes and token identification update…

What are the extra prepaid electricity codes for?

Usually, prepaid electricity customers receive one code with their purchase. But as part of the update, customers will receive two extra 20-digit codes.

You will need to enter all three codes to receive the electricity you purchased.

Follow these steps to update your meter:

1. Enter the first 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.

2. Enter the second 20-digit update code and wait for it to accept.

3. Enter the usual 20-digit token to recharge units as normal.

You need to enter the codes in order.

If you need assistance, you can contact the city via SMS (31220), email (power@capetown.gov.za), or phone (0860 103 089).

You will only receive these codes once it’s your turn for your area to receive the update.

From November to December 2021, Atlantis, Mamre, and Pella became eligible.

In January 2022, the update rolled out to Blouberg, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton. Parklands, and Table View. This also includes Edgemead.

Meanwhile, during February, the update will roll out to Goodwood, Parow, and Plattekloof.

This update applies to City-supplied customers, as Eskom has outlined its own update process.

How will I receive my update codes?

Once your area is eligible, you will receive your update codes with your next electricity purchase.

This includes if you use a banking app to purchase your prepaid electricity.

If you lose your code, such as throwing away the slip with the codes, you will need to contact the City to get your code again.

The City recommends taking a photo of your slip or making a note of the codes if you’re worried about losing them before entering them.

If you can’t update your own meter, there are teams visiting eligible areas to help with the upgrades.

The City has a schedule available for residents to check when their area will become eligible.

Why are prepaid meters being updated?

The current software used by prepaid meters will expire in 2024. As such, all prepaid electricity suppliers are updating the software of the meters over the next few years across the country.

Eskom began the process in the middle of 2021 and the City of Cape Town has begun its rollout of the software update.

Updating the software ensures that customers can continue to receive electricity with new tokens.

This is separate to the replacement of old prepaid meters, which changes to actual hardware rather than updating the software.

You can find out more about the software update, also known as the token identification update, on the City of Cape Town website.

Feature image: Eric Anada/Pexels