MTN launches ‘Learn with Oxford’ platform for high school learners

MTN and Oxford University Press have partnered to launch the Learn with Oxford platform, which provides learning materials to high school learners from Grade 10 to 12.

Unlike MTN’s free online school, Learn with Oxford is a subscription platform only available to MTN customers.

However, users can try out one day of the platform for free.

Learn with Oxford includes a digital library that features revision material and CAPs study resources.

It also includes interactive lessons on key subjects, interactive atlases, grammar guides for certain languages, and literature study guides.

Users can access the materials through MTN Play.

“Our intention with services like Learn with Oxford is to harness the full benefits of the modern, connected world to ensure SA’s children are connected to their curricula and other beneficial study programmes, no matter the challenges and no matter where they may be,” Ernst Fonternel, Chief Digital Officer at MTN South Africa, said in a statement.

“Our focus is on constantly improving the lives of our customers. MTN Play is a key digital destination to work, learn and play.”

How to access Learn with Oxford through MTN

There are several ways to access the platform. You can use it on your phone, tablet, or computer. However, the platform notes that some content is best viewed on a larger screen.

You can go to MTN Play or the Learn With Oxford website.

You can also sign up using USSD codes. For the daily service, dial *686*8710#, for the weekly service dial *686*8711#, and for the monthly service dial *686*8712#.

Subscriptions cost R5 per day, R20 per week, or R49 per month.

You will need to sign up using a MTN cellphone number. When you try to log in on any device for the first time, the MTN number will receive a one-time pin to confirm the login.

Currently, the library includes content from Grades 10 to 12. However, the website notes it plans to add content for more grades in the future.

Learners are able to access videos, audio content, and activities through the platform. They will also receive instant feedback on these activities.

You can find out more about the terms on the Learn with Oxford site.

Feature image: Julia M Cameron/Pexels