New online booking platform in Cape Town protects cleaners from hidden fees

One of the major concerns about gig work platforms and booking platforms for domestic workers is how much the platform deducts for service fees. However, a new South African web app is offering a platform for booking cleaners online–without deducting fees from the cleaner’s payment.

The Cleaning Fix, developed in Cape Town, has created a model where cleaners’ income is protected from fees. What you pay for half or full-day appointments is what the cleaner receives.

How does it do this?

The company is a non-profit. It is part of the Fix Forward Trust, which includes the Fix Forward platform that connects customers with grassroots entrepreneurs and contractors.

“Our cleaners deserve a living wage where we’re not taking any commission,” says founder Joshua Cox.

The Cleaning Fix was created as a way to provide mothers with opportunities as freelancers in domestic work.

“All our cleaners are mothers, and we understand how additional expenses such as childcare can cost. When they receive 100 percent of their payment, we hope it can help cover these extras and free them up for more work opportunities,” Cox notes.

The platform’s Better Earth online shop sells cleaning products, delivered for free in the Western Cape, as an alternative revenue stream.

It is also funding the venture with contributions from campaigns and corporates.

How The Cleaning Fix booking platform works

The web app is aimed at providing a simple booking process and user-friendliness.

To book a cleaner, you need to enter your details, select a cleaner, and then book and pay for your service.

On the day of your appointment, the cleaner will arrive at your location. After the appointment, you are able to review the service.

All cleaners on the app are vetted during onboarding. This includes a criminal background check, experience reviews, and interviews.

The platform also takes into account the preferences of the cleaner, such as travel distances and whether they’re comfortable working around pets.

Currently, appointments are only available in the greater Cape Town region. However, the platform plans to expand nationally over the next two years.

How much do cleaning appointments cost?

The app has both half day (four hours) and full day (eight hours) appointments. Half days cost R250, while full days cost R350.

You also have the option to add a travel contribution.

“We had the technology to create a more detailed interface but wanted to simplify it so that people who know they want someone to come in for a half or full day can easily navigate the options,” says Cox.

“We wanted to prioritise the cleaners’ full remuneration and then further develop the platform as we secure additional funds.”

You can check out the platform on The Cleaning Fix website.

For customers in the Western Cape, you can support the platform by purchasing from the Better Earth shop. You can also make voluntary donations to the platform with SnapScan or via EFT.

If you know someone who would be interested in becoming a cleaner, they can contact the company on info@thecleaningfix.co.za.

Feature image: The Cleaning Fix