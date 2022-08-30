Here’s how you can host a Podcast on Twitter

Twitter has integrated podcasts into its platform as part of its newly designed spaces tab.

The social app has conducted research that indicates that many of its users discovered content based on the topics they were interested in.

This means a lot of Twitter users listened to Podcasts and Twitter wants peace of the action.

Twitter has integrated podcasts into Twitter on August 25, 2022, as part of its redesigned Spaces tab.

Spaces is a Twitter platform where users can have live audio conversations on Twitter.

The new platform plans to cater an audio destination to its users by providing more content for users to listen to.

The Twitter Spaces tab is available on both iOS and Android.

How to start a Space

The creator of the Space is the host.

On iOS and Android you can launch the Space by long pressing on the Tweet compose option, while in your timeline, and tap the new Space icon on the far right of your screen.

Spaces are public therefore anyone can join as a listener, including people who don’t follow you.

You can invite new listener on Spaces by DMing them a link to the Space or tweeting the link.

Two to thirteen people can speak at the same time with a schedule option to schedule your Space for a later time.

Once the Twitter user has launched the Space they then send requests to listeners to become co-hosts or speakers.

With this feature you can toggle between having captions on and off, allow mic access on, and host other people by sharing a Tweet.

we hope the new design makes it easier to find something to listen to—whenever, wherever here’s everything you need to know about the experiment 👇https://t.co/UbzgurPDjP — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

When logged into your Twitter account, you will be visible to everyone who follows you as well as others.

When you are listening to a Space, your profile icon will have a certain colour at the top of your followers home timelines.

Users can manage who can see their listening activity by going to settings/privacy and safety.

Twitter has introduced this feature noting that some conversations need more than 280 characters.

The Spaces tab forms part of Twitter’s update and now allows listeners to click play and listen while on the go.

Users will be introduced to themes such as News, Music, including Recorded Spaces that discuss topics that are more appealing to user preferences.

good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces pic.twitter.com/TGS2aVsUI1 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 25, 2022

The platform will also feature some international podcast platforms from around the world depending on their availability on the Spaces platform.

Users can customize their preferred selection by clicking the thumbs up or thumbs down to indicate if the content is appealing.

Feature image: Twitter/Spaces