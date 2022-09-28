Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

This was announced by Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds who plays Deadpool confirmed the film will open on September 6 in 2024.

This will be a return from retirement for Jackman as Wolverine after the character was killed off in 2017’s Logan.

Jackman catapulted to prominence after he played Wolverine in the 2000’s, a role which introduced him to the X-Men franchise.

He makes his return in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Lets not forget that Raynolds first played Deadpool in the 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he had his mouth sewn shut.

Raynolds seems to play on words “mouth sewn shut” for the return of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Here are slight give always in the trailer which were cleverly placed.

Raynolds is wearing the suit he wore in Deadpool 2.

He markets his AviationGin brand, while drinking from a Deadpool mug.

Like Disneyland for adults. With fewer furry suits (on weekdays). @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/kX0HnhYVVX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2022

His reading an MCU coming book while wearing the Deadpool suit showing a history and future for the Deadpool franchise.

These small suggestions culminated to Raynolds confirming that a Deadpool 3 would not make sense without a Wolverine return.

It’s a given 2024 will be an interesting year for Marvel movies.

MCU fans can expect alot more releases next year after this years Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in November 11.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the firsts chapter of The Multiverse Saga.

The film will signal an end to the MCU’s phase 4.

In December expect The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Coming features in 2023

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

Secret invation also starring Samuel L Jackson

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Loki Season 2

Blade

Ironheart

Agatha coven of chaos.

Daredevil born again.

Captain America: New world order

