Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Humour

Deadpool 3: Here’s the release date and Wolverine teaser

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
deadpool 2 still

Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

This was announced by Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds who plays Deadpool confirmed the film will open on September 6 in 2024.

This will be a return from retirement for Jackman as Wolverine after the character was killed off in 2017’s Logan.

Jackman catapulted to prominence after he played Wolverine in the 2000’s, a role which introduced him to the X-Men franchise.

He makes his return in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Lets not forget that Raynolds first played Deadpool in the 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he had his mouth sewn shut.

Raynolds seems to play on words “mouth sewn shut” for the return of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Here are slight give always in the trailer which were cleverly placed.

Raynolds is wearing the suit he wore in Deadpool 2.

He markets his AviationGin brand, while drinking from a Deadpool mug.

His reading an MCU coming book while wearing the Deadpool suit showing a history and future for the Deadpool franchise.

These small suggestions culminated to Raynolds confirming that a Deadpool 3 would not make sense without a Wolverine return.

It’s a given 2024 will be an interesting year for Marvel movies.

MCU fans can expect alot more releases next year after this years Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in November 11.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the firsts chapter of The Multiverse Saga.

The film will signal an end to the MCU’s phase 4.

In December expect The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Coming features in 2023

Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania

Secret invation also starring Samuel L Jackson

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Loki Season 2

Blade

Ironheart

Agatha coven of chaos.

Daredevil born again.

Captain America: New world order

Also read: WATCH: NASA asteroid collision

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.