WATCH: NASA asteroid collision

In an effort to measure asteroid trajectory by imparting momentum, NASA has crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in an attempt to shift it’s direction.

The spacecraft traveling at 22530.816Kph charged into the asteroid to see if it could deflect potential asteroids that could hit Earth.

DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid almost 11 million km from Earth B #NASA so they want to change its trajectory to test the earth’s defense system against dangerous space objects 🪐SpaceX#RobotokenCosmology🪐 pic.twitter.com/bOi60JyZok — 🎙RobotokenRadio©  🤖 (@robotokenradio) September 27, 2022

Technically the spacecraft collided with the asteroid asteroid to demonstrate how the technology could one day be used to protect the planet from potential danger.

The DART ( Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft impacted Dimorphos, an asteroid with video footage of the impact trending on social media.

A lost signal from DART confirmed the impact at a speed of around 6.5 Kilometers per second reported the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

DART first launched in November 2021 as NASA’s defense against planetary threats.

A mission to test the kinetic impact approach to changing the trajectory of asteroids.

IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. pic.twitter.com/7bXipPkjWD — NASA (@NASA) September 26, 2022

NEWS 🚨: Today NASA will deliberately yeet a spacecraft into an asteroid at over 14,700 mph to change its trajectory pic.twitter.com/t4N7T7G2hL — Latest in space (@latestinspace) September 26, 2022

Also read: WATCH: Three times Samsung mocked Apple on innovation