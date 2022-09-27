Burn Media Sites
Internet of Things

WATCH: NASA asteroid collision

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
In an effort to measure asteroid trajectory by imparting momentum, NASA has crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in an attempt to shift it’s direction.

The spacecraft traveling at 22530.816Kph charged into the asteroid to see if it could deflect potential asteroids that could hit Earth.

Technically the spacecraft collided with the asteroid asteroid to demonstrate how the technology could one day be used to protect the planet from potential danger.

The DART ( Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft impacted Dimorphos, an asteroid with video footage of the impact trending on social media.

A lost signal from DART confirmed the impact at a speed of around 6.5 Kilometers per second reported the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

DART first launched in November 2021 as NASA’s defense against planetary threats.

A mission to test the kinetic impact approach to changing the trajectory of asteroids.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

