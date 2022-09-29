Instagram bans Pornhub, leaves other nipples, Kim Kardashian’s butt

After weeks of suspension, Pornhub’s account on Instagram has been permanently taken down opening up a can of worms over the parent company’s policy.

This has sparked a huge debate on where the line between policy and discrimination lies.

Where exactly is the line between unwelcome displays of nudity and artistic nude?

Instagram has claimed that Pornhub on numerous occasions has violated community guidelines, which have prompted the removal of the account.

Instagram’s content guidelines prohibit nudity and sexual content while stating: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

Read more of Instagram’s guidelines here.

Pornhub with over 13 million followers, has not taken this laying down.

The account which was over 10 years old has accused Instagram of opaque, discriminatory and hypocritical enforcement of its own Terms and Policies.

Calling for an explanation regarding why sex workers accounts were frequently deleted, the site demanded Instagram to end all discrimination toward those involved in the adult industry.

“This means providing full transparency and clear explanations for any suspended or banned accounts, ending shadow banning practices, and immediately reinstating all accounts, including Pornhub, that have not violated any of Instagram’s Terms and Policies.”

Pornhub alleges that Instagram tolerates racy pictures from celebrities like Kim Kardashian while censoring those in the porn industry.

“We demand an explanation and guidance as to why our accounts are continuously deleted, and why content we spend money creating in order to engage with our audience is removed, even when we do not breach any of Instagram’s rules.”

Could it be that Instagram is unhappy at Pornhub encouraging it’s members to leave Instagram for the adult site?

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed butt to her 330 million followers.

Instagram may have opened a can of worms by permanently banning Pornhub.

What is acceptable, what is not?

Who gets to post nudes, nipples and bums, and who does not?

The line between discrimination, censorship and policy appears be very fine, with a clear instruction on the issue still being molded.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of this issue as it may set an unpalatable tone going forward.

An interesting question here now becomes, who’s butt is Instagram willing to leave up and who’s gets taken down?

Or maybe it’s and indication to start heading to the gym ladies and gentlemen, to work on those squats.

Whatever it may be. Instagram may have a mountain of a challenge updating their policy to accommodate all it’s users.

This may carve an important precedent for websites on better clarifying between two extremes on the nude and explicit content issue.

