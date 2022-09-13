Selected game stores close, here’s where to get massive discounts

Several Game store outlets are closing their doors, as part of Massmart’s turnaround strategy.

The stores closing will have up to 40% off selected items.

Here’s a list of the stores closing their doors soon.

Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng

Game Mall of the South in Johannesburg South, Gauteng

Game Greenstone in Modderfontein, Gauteng

Game CBD in Cape Town, Western Cape

Game Gilwell in East London, Eastern Cape

Game Hazyview in Mpumalanga

Game Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal

Game Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

This shift was to allow Massmart an overview of which stores were profitable and which where underperforming.

Consumers can expect at least 10% off most of the stores product offerings with markdowns of 40% on selected items.

About 40% off heaters and some stationery items, 20% off camping equipment, laptop and computers, and 25% off on all hardware tools.

Student discounts, national promotions, pensioners discounts, layby, and refunds are not applicable at these stores.

The aggressive markdowns in selected store prices come as a key part of Massmart’s turnaround strategy to retain relevance in the African retail landscape.

Massmart has made significant improvements to the look and feel of it’s Game outlets.

Earlier this year the retailer relaunched its homeware offering with an array of TV units and wingback chairs.

It has also had a internal makeover aimed at providing better customer service.

The outlets have began processes of closing their stores with possibly another few outlets to follow.

This was announced in December last year, where the outlet said it identified 15 stores that may be sold.

Many of the closing down stores will most likely have empty shelves with no intent to restock.

Feature image: Game