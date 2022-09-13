Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
General Tech

Selected game stores close, here’s where to get massive discounts

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Several Game store outlets are closing their doors, as part of Massmart’s turnaround strategy.

The stores closing will have up to 40% off selected items.

Here’s a list of the stores closing their doors soon.

  • Game Bel-Air in Northriding, Gauteng
  • Game Mall of the South in Johannesburg South, Gauteng
  • Game Greenstone in Modderfontein, Gauteng
  • Game CBD in Cape Town, Western Cape
  • Game Gilwell in East London, Eastern Cape
  • Game Hazyview in Mpumalanga
  • Game Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal
  • Game Westwood Mall in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal

This shift was to allow Massmart an overview of which stores were profitable and which where underperforming.

Consumers can expect at least 10% off most of the stores product offerings with markdowns of 40% on selected items.

About 40% off heaters and some stationery items, 20% off camping equipment, laptop and computers, and 25% off on all hardware tools.

Student discounts, national promotions, pensioners discounts, layby, and refunds are not applicable at these stores.

The aggressive markdowns in selected store prices come as a key part of Massmart’s turnaround strategy to retain relevance in the African retail landscape.

Massmart has made significant improvements to the look and feel of it’s Game outlets.

Earlier this year the retailer relaunched its homeware offering with an array of TV units and wingback chairs.

It has also had a internal makeover aimed at providing better customer service.

The outlets have began processes of closing their stores with possibly another few outlets to follow.

This was announced in December last year, where the outlet said it identified 15 stores that may be sold.

Many of the closing down stores will most likely have empty shelves with no intent to restock.

Also read: Eskom moves to stage 4 after generation units trip

Feature image: Game

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Controversy in the artworld as A.I scoops award
Innovation 14 Sep 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.