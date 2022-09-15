TikTok launches TikTok Now

TikTok has launched a new feature that invites users to capture what they’re doing moment-to-moment using both their device’s cameras.

TikTok Now is a new way the platform hopes to entertain most of its users, while connecting them with their peers.

Users will be urged to share a daily photo and video of their most authentic moments.

The platform said it wants to create deeper connections in a fun format.

Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to easily share what they’re up to.

This is not something new as other social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and French app BeReal invite users to capture special moments using both their camera’s.

The difference here is TikTok may keep current users.

The platform said it was experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks.

TikTok Now can be accessed on the TikTok app, while other regions may have to download a new TikTok app for access.

Safety and privacy

The platform said creators will be in control of who can view or engage with their content.

Users will now block others, with options to choose which comments appear on their content.

Users will have access to report posts for review to ensure community guidelines are upheld.

“We carefully consider the safety of our community when we introduce new features, and continue to take further steps to help support the safety and well-being of teens in particular:

“If someone under the age of 16 creates an account to use the TikTok Now app, just like TikTok, their account will be private by default,” TikTok said,

“Those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content on the explore feed.

“People aged between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to Friends only to help protect against unwanted interactions.”

Users over the age of 18 will have additional sharing features.

They can opt to share their posts with broader TikTok community based on their set privacy settings.

To change your privacy settings for TikTok Now: