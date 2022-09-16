Nothing Phone (1): Pre-orders open, here’s the price, specs

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (1) opened on Friday.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone will be available in October.

Price

You can take the Nothing Phone home at a handsome price of R 14 999.

The phone on a Vodacom contract is R 799 x 24, and R 599 on a 36 months contract.

Been waiting to order your Nothing Phone (1)? Good news! Pre-orders open today! Place your order now and be the first to own one. https://t.co/KxxVvX84Aj pic.twitter.com/B88wOSJm8x — nothingtechza (@nothingtechza) September 15, 2022

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei seems be the man ready to provide an sexy alternative to mobile phones with his latest product offering “the Nothing phone,” officially titled Phone 1.

Pei established the handset in 2020, the second product since his initial offering, a set of wireless earbuds called ear 1.

With the smartphone, Pei has delivered what may on esthetics alone resemble a current crowd favourite, the Apple iPhone.

This was not by chance, as the handset, although new on the market is intended to take on the iPhone according to its founder.

The news sparked controversy and seems to have turned tech heads in the direction of the phone to see what this new arrival has under the hood.

Is the Nothing phone (1) really worth the hype?

The unique design is its selling point, with its edges almost resembling those of its intended rival the iPhone.

The device is kitted with 900 small LED lights – at the back, that flickers when you receive a call and can be preset to flicker differently depending on who is calling.

One of the lights is set to even indicate charging percentage. But why would I look behind the phone to look at my charging percentage or who’s calling?

The retro-futuristic phone as described by Pei, runs on the latest version of Android, and can reportedly enable Tesla car owners to open their car doors, a partnership Pei has with Elon Musks’ tech business.

The phone sports a 6.55″ display, snapdragon 778G+, various storage options, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256 and 12GB/256GB.

It also comes with a 5G chipset, a 4500MAh battery, 12 GB RAM and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with a price estimated to be around R 15 000 when it hits our shores.

So far it comes in black or white, and is able to charge 50% battery in around 30 minutes as advertised. It has fingerprint sensors, an accelerometer, Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE with a USB Type C port.

The 16MP selfie camera and a 50MP dual (Sony IMX766 sensor and Samsung JN1 ultrawide) rear camera raises an eyebrow as some Android phones sport the same camera combination.

You can Pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) here.

