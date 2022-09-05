Top Gun: Maverick skyrocketing past record books

Blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas and soaring past record books.

On July 13, 2020, Paramount pictures announced that the movie franchise in its first-run release surpassed the iconic Titanic first-run release as the studio’s highest-grossing domestic film.

Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the studio’s highest grossing domestic film in the studio’s 110-year history with over $601.919M at the box office in July. Titanic grossed $600.788M.

Todate, Top Gun: Mavericks gross collection is skyrocketing past $1.4 billion at the global box office with just over $692 million in the US alone.

Top Gun: Maverick currently stands at number 1 top-grossing film in 2022.

Tom Cruise makes his return as Captain Pete Maverick Mitchell after 30 year’s, a follow up to the 1986 classic.

Cruise is still pushing the envelope as an aviator but must confront his past to lead an elite crew on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

In the sequel, Maverick battles to get through to Goose’s son, his former radar intercept officer who died in the first movie during a training mission.

Starring Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer, the franchise is still gaining momentum at the box office 100 days since it screened.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history, including the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures.

“Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement alongside Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

You can watch the original Top Gun movie on Paramount+ provided you sign up for the free trial.

Top Gun: Maverick is still in Ster Kinekor cinemas and on Prime.

#TopGunMaverick is crossing $700M at the domestic box office this weekend 💰 pic.twitter.com/nI4xFxiDoB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 4, 2022

Featured image: Top Gun Mavirick/Ster Kinekor