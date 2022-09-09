Uber’s virtual mall: Here’s what you need to know

Virtual mall

A virtual mall experience is an aspiration e-hailing app Uber hopes to tick off in the future.

An app of the future creating a retail experience that goes beyond just fast food.

From convenient stores, and pharmacy outlets, to alcohol and retail, Uber hopes to venture into what seems to be the limitless possibilities of the future, according to Cikida Gcali Mabusela, head of new verticals for Uber.

Uber Eats continues to push beyond boundaries to accommodate dark stores, which provide a virtual non-traditional opportunity to markets.

“With a 67% year-on-year growth of subscriptions on [Uber] Eats, we are humbled and encouraged by the expansion that we have seen in the South Africa and Kenya markets, said Kui Mbugua, general manager for Uber Eats Kenya.

“The future of logistics and technology in emerging markets looks promising. Our overall vision continues to be to build locally using global experience and become a one-stop-shop for delivery needs.

“Not only is Uber Eats creating unique earning earning opportunities, but our operations also have a positive knock-on effect for restaurants, merchants, and delivery people.”

“Looking ahead, we are committed to leading the category by investing in product and access, while leveraging the power of the platform,” she said.

At its launch in Johannesburg, Uber launched a cocktail of new products and features going live in the country, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, new general manager of Uber SSA, Kagiso Khaole confirmed Uber would expand to eight more cities during September.

“As we gear ourselves to mark our 10th year anniversary next year, we are excited about moving into more cities enabling people to go anywhere and get anything.”

Uber will expand across Owerri and Akure in Nigeria, Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru and Naivasha in Kenya and Tamale and Sunyani in Ghana.

The expansions indicate Uber’s commitment to regions while signaling more opportunities for more drivers to earn.

Safety

Safety Check Up across Sub Saharan Africa

The feature is available in South Africa including countries where Uber operates.

It encourages commuters to complete their safety profiles by turning on and utilizing features such as the Trusted contacts feature and pin verification feature.

Audio Recording Pilot in South Africa

Commuters and the driver will now have the option of recording in Uber conversations using the hailing app.

Both can share the audio of their trip as evidence in the case of a safety related incident.

The option, will come as an addition in the app, to provide an encrypted audio recording to officials once requested.

The audio, once recorded will be stored on Uber servers for a period of 15 days before it’s deleted.

Uber commuters will have to request the audio if necessary.

Travel

UberX

“The introduction of UberX Share allows us to proudly demonstrate the power of our platform, understanding the ability to match rider destinations while delivering convenience and affordability. We are a global company that builds locally; and in Ghana, we tapped into the local culture of car-pooling when moving around, which makes this product a great fit for the market,” says Khaole.

Uber XL

This option provides seating for up to six people, great for airport business, and luggage space.

Commuters are able to reserve a trip for their group 30 days in advance.

Uber comfort

Uber Comfort, available in the country and Côte d’Ivoire, will now be introduced in Ghana.

The bespoke offering is designed for riders looking for an upgrade to their everyday ride.

Images: Uber/Supplied