Get More AWESOME with the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G

From accessing office documents out-of-office to managing social media on-the-go, mobile phones have gone from being a luxury to a necessity in the business world. With people and companies becoming increasingly connected, these devices allow you to perform job duties whenever and wherever you might find yourself.

However, utilising a business phone requires different features than for personal use, including data security, ample storage space, long battery life1 and durability.

This is why the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G means business with all the above features and more:

Smart Security for Your Business Intelligence

Samsung Knox is a multi-layered defence-grade security platform that helps your business protect its most important business assets.

Using cutting-edge security, Samsung Knox is designed with real-time, end-to-end encryption from the chip up.

The security system includes Secure Folder (a secure space on your device that encrypts and stores your private data and apps) and Private Share2 (a file sharing function that allows you to share your data safely and securely) to ensure your data is kept safe.

More Than Enough Space

Overall, for many casual smartphone users 64GB phone memory is enough, but when it comes to business devices 128GB is undeniably better.

Those who use their mobile phone to the absolute maximum should consider getting a 1TB MicroSD memory card to avoid running out of storage space and enduring a slow phone speed.

With 128GB3 of internal storage plus support for a microSD card up to 1TB4, the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G gives you plenty of space to get down to business.

Power Up Your Business

Both the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer a 5,000mAh (typical) battery life that can last up to 2 days1. This gives you more than enough time to take your work out the office, without running out of power.

When your battery does need a boost, you can quickly revive it with 25W Super-Fast Charging5 and enable adaptive power saving to enhance the overall battery performance.

Made to Be Tough

While durability isn’t the first feature you would consider important in a business mobile phone, first impressions do last and you want your phone to deliver that professional countenance wherever you go.

That’s why the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G devices come with the tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance6, making it tougher and more reliable for your business.

With all these features, Samsung has still kept affordability in mind, so you can make most of your business budget, with the Galaxy A33 5G offered at a retail price of R6 9997.

The Galaxy A53 5G includes enhanced performance such as a bigger screen, 120Hz refresh rate and 64MB OIS main camera, which makes the R8 4997 price tag more appealing. Click here for more info on these must-have devices.

(1] Estimated against the usage profile of an average/typical user. Independently assessed by Strategy Analytics between 2022.01.20–01.31 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A536 and SM-A336 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks (NOT tested under 5G mmWave network). Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, number of times charged, and many other factors.

[2] Private Share features require both the sender and receiver to have Galaxy mobile devices with Android 9 or later and the Private Share app.

[3] RAM and internal memory capacity may vary by market and carrier. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software.

(4) MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market

[5] Wall charger sold separately; use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. To avoid injury or damage to your device, do not use incompatible, worn or damaged batteries, chargers or cables. Supports up to 25W Super-Fast Charging. For more information on your device, please visit www.samsung.com.

[6] Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for use in beaches, pools or near soapy water. Safe against low water pressure only. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

[7] Prices may vary per retailer.

This article is sponsored and supplied by Samsung.