WATCH: Hot new editions to Disney Plus this September
Today is Disney Plus Day, according to the streaming service.
Disney+ will be introducing a stella lineup this September to welcome Spring in spectacular fashion.
Celebrate Disney Plus day with Pinocchio, Thor, Mike Tyson’s docuseries with many more releases this September.
8 September is #DisneyPlusDay! Are you ready? Let’s!
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 31, 2022
The first is Pinocchio.
A story about a father’s wish and a son’s hopes.
It all started with a wish… 🌠💫 The all-new live-action version of #Pinocchio is NOW STREAMING only on #DisneyPlusZA. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GBHtfEtbTX
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 8, 2022
Wedding Season
Just a few things to remember for the next time you attend a wedding.
The whirlwind #WeddingSeason is now streaming on #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/FiUpVGOMMf
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 8, 2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
The sequel to Thor Ragnarok,
Thor is forced to confront his demons while only to fight a God butcher named Gorr.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4
A series about a single attorney who happens to be a green super powered hulk.
Mike
An exclusive docu-series about Mike Tyson’s life and professional boxing career.
Who is Mike? Mike, an Original series, streaming 8 September on #DisneyPlusZA. pic.twitter.com/WTk8YK4NY8
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 3, 2022
Cars on the road
#CarsOnTheRoad, a #DisneyPlusDayPremiere, starts streaming tomorrow on #DisneyPlusZA! pic.twitter.com/qaY8gTaQP5
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 7, 2022
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
Upcoming: Season 2 of the Kardashians
You have no idea how iconic this is.
#TheKardashians returns 22 September, streaming on #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/uUImy1QMWp
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 31, 2022
Ready for round two?
Season 2 of #TheKardashians is streaming 22 September on #DisneyPlusZA. pic.twitter.com/Qjllha7IyX
— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 2, 2022
Upcoming:
- United Sharks of America
- First Alaskans (S1)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 “Let It Go”
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
- Short Circuit: Episode 206 “Reflect”
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- Mija (Premiere)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)
- Andor: 3-Episode
- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
- Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
- Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live)
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Ice Breaker” l
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Under Wraps 2
Featured image: Disney Plus