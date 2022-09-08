WATCH: Hot new editions to Disney Plus this September

Today is Disney Plus Day, according to the streaming service.

Disney+ will be introducing a stella lineup this September to welcome Spring in spectacular fashion.

Celebrate Disney Plus day with Pinocchio, Thor, Mike Tyson’s docuseries with many more releases this September.

8 September is #DisneyPlusDay! Are you ready? Let’s! — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 31, 2022

The first is Pinocchio.

A story about a father’s wish and a son’s hopes.

It all started with a wish… 🌠💫 The all-new live-action version of #Pinocchio is NOW STREAMING only on #DisneyPlusZA. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GBHtfEtbTX — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 8, 2022

Wedding Season

Just a few things to remember for the next time you attend a wedding.

The whirlwind #WeddingSeason is now streaming on #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/FiUpVGOMMf — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 8, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

The sequel to Thor Ragnarok,

Thor is forced to confront his demons while only to fight a God butcher named Gorr.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4

A series about a single attorney who happens to be a green super powered hulk.

Mike

An exclusive docu-series about Mike Tyson’s life and professional boxing career.

Who is Mike? Mike, an Original series, streaming 8 September on #DisneyPlusZA. pic.twitter.com/WTk8YK4NY8 — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 3, 2022

You have no idea how iconic this is.

#TheKardashians returns 22 September, streaming on #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/uUImy1QMWp — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 31, 2022

Cars on the road

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Upcoming: Season 2 of the Kardashians

Ready for round two? Season 2 of #TheKardashians is streaming 22 September on #DisneyPlusZA. pic.twitter.com/Qjllha7IyX — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) September 2, 2022

Upcoming:

United Sharks of America

First Alaskans (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 “Let It Go”

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit: Episode 206 “Reflect”

Coco (Sing-Along)

Mija (Premiere)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Andor: 3-Episode

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Ice Breaker” l

Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

