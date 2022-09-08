Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

WATCH: Hot new editions to Disney Plus this September

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Today is Disney Plus Day, according to the streaming service.

Disney+ will be introducing a stella lineup this September to welcome Spring in spectacular fashion.

Celebrate Disney Plus day with Pinocchio, Thor, Mike Tyson’s docuseries with many more releases this September.

The first is Pinocchio.

A story about a father’s wish and a son’s hopes.

 

Wedding Season

Thor: Love and Thunder

The sequel to Thor Ragnarok,

Thor is forced to confront his demons while only to fight a God butcher named Gorr.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4

A series about a single attorney who happens to be a green super powered hulk.

Mike

An exclusive docu-series about Mike Tyson’s life and professional boxing career.

Cars on the road

  • Frozen (Sing-Along)
  • Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Upcoming: Season 2 of the Kardashians

Upcoming:

  • United Sharks of America
  • First Alaskans (S1)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 “Let It Go”
  • In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
  • Short Circuit: Episode 206 “Reflect”
  • Coco (Sing-Along)
  • Mija (Premiere)
  • The Art of Racing in the Rain
  • Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)
  • Andor: 3-Episode
  • Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
  • Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original
  • Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
  • Spies in Disguise
  • The Call of the Wild
  • Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live)
  • Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
  • Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
  • The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Ice Breaker” l
  • Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere)
  • Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
  • Under Wraps 2

Also read: iPhone 14 launches: Dynamic island feature, satellite messaging and more

Featured image: Disney Plus

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Eskom loadshedding power outage South Africa
Load shedding continues all night on Thursday
News 8 Sep 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.