Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
iPhone

iPhone 14 launches: Dynamic island feature, satellite messaging and more

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

The new iPhone 14 is here and here’s what many had to say.

Apple Inc launched the iPhone 14 at its launch themed Far Out in California on Wednesday.

The tech giant introduced an impressive lineup of products and users can expect great features, like tasteful colours, longer battery life, faster processors with edgy new video recording enhancements.

Price

The iPhone 14 starts at around R 14 000 and comes in purple, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

Pre-orders start on September 16, 2020.

Product lineup

Apple also introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro the Apple watch ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro earbuds.

Satellite connectivity

The iPhone although similar looking to its predecessor has confirmed speculation with a satellite messaging feature on the higher end models.

An interesting new feature is the new interface called the dynamic Island.

Users opting for the higher Pro line will get a 48 megapixel camera.

An action mode which stabilizes shots. This is not new from Apple, maybe just an upgrade.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled and confirmed the satellite feature meant for emergency messages.

“We’re going big with iPhone 14.”

The satellite feature is packed with specific software that enable the iPhone antenna’s to connect to the satellite.

A short text algorithm, connects to satellite frequency with no cell service.

The algorithm can take less than 15 seconds to send an SOS message if you have clear skies.

Here’s what many had to say.

Also read: Satellite connectivity? Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 14

Feature image: Tim Cook/Twitter

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
WATCH: Hot new editions to Disney Plus this September
Industry News 8 Sep 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.