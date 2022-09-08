iPhone 14 launches: Dynamic island feature, satellite messaging and more

The new iPhone 14 is here and here’s what many had to say.

Apple Inc launched the iPhone 14 at its launch themed Far Out in California on Wednesday.

The tech giant introduced an impressive lineup of products and users can expect great features, like tasteful colours, longer battery life, faster processors with edgy new video recording enhancements.

Here’s all the big news from the Apple Event. Introducing iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro. pic.twitter.com/kFDeU2bdUl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

Price

The iPhone 14 starts at around R 14 000 and comes in purple, blue, midnight, starlight and red.

Pre-orders start on September 16, 2020.

Product lineup

Apple also introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro the Apple watch ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro earbuds.

Satellite connectivity

The iPhone although similar looking to its predecessor has confirmed speculation with a satellite messaging feature on the higher end models.

An interesting new feature is the new interface called the dynamic Island.

Ok, this dynamic island looks so smooth!!! That alone might be a good reason to get an iPhone 14 Pro!#AppleEvent #iPhone14Pro pic.twitter.com/QXcPiJHZzi — Sergio The One ♪ (@Sergio_TheOne) September 7, 2022

Users opting for the higher Pro line will get a 48 megapixel camera.

An action mode which stabilizes shots. This is not new from Apple, maybe just an upgrade.

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled and confirmed the satellite feature meant for emergency messages.

“We’re going big with iPhone 14.”

The satellite feature is packed with specific software that enable the iPhone antenna’s to connect to the satellite.

A short text algorithm, connects to satellite frequency with no cell service.

The algorithm can take less than 15 seconds to send an SOS message if you have clear skies.

Here’s what many had to say.

Here’s the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in purple! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/p7oiqm3qyp — iJustine (@ijustine) September 7, 2022

It was a great day at Apple Park, introducing the world to products that are essential to our daily lives and that work seamlessly together. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Bolbc5V33E — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 7, 2022

NEW iPhone 14 Pro! pic.twitter.com/rJlhKRrAxn — Justin Tse (@JustinTse) September 7, 2022

Apple just released the iPhone 14 series and here are the things you need to know about them. pic.twitter.com/eZPQwrgRyD — Valor Reviews (@valorreviews) September 8, 2022

Also read: Satellite connectivity? Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 14

Feature image: Tim Cook/Twitter