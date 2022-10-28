Apple will now change to USB-C chargers after EU law

Apple’s iPhones in the European Union will now switch over to USB-C charges for their upcoming iPhone devices.

The move comes after lawmakers in the EU voted to enforce a singular charging standard for all smartphones sold in 2024.

With over a billion people using iPhone lightning charges, Apple will now shift towards the USB-C cable.

In a vote, parliament has voted to have a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and camera’s by 2024.

Apple manufacturers will be forced to make USB type C charging ports for its devices, should they want to maintain their EU market.

The deal impacts other brands such as Huawei, and Samsung who on previous models used different charging ports.

Apple’s iPhone 15 may come with a USB-C charging port according to speculation, after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved the law requiring electronics sold in the European Union to use a USB Type C charger by 2024.

This may broaden Apple’s reach but the change may be costly considering Apple devices don’t like to share.

Apple has already introduced products that use the USB-C to charge such as their 2015 MacBook.

The EU charger reform was passed after 602 votes to 13 where in favour of the USB-C charging port for all handheld devices.

This simply means all devices sold in the EU must use the type C port by 2024, with laptops afforded two more years to make the transition.

The EU parliaments decision was made to cut down e-waste while opting for one charging solution as opposed to many alternatives.

The reform however controversial may set a global precedent, with some country’s likely to follow.