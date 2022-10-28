Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Apple

Apple will now change to USB-C chargers after EU law

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
Apple AirTags

Apple’s iPhones in the European Union will now switch over to USB-C charges for their upcoming iPhone devices.

The move comes after lawmakers in the EU voted to enforce a singular charging standard for all smartphones sold in 2024.

With over a billion people using iPhone lightning charges, Apple will now shift towards the USB-C cable.

In a vote, parliament has voted to have a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and camera’s by 2024.

Apple manufacturers will be forced to make USB type C charging ports for its devices, should they want to maintain their EU market.

The deal impacts other brands such as Huawei, and Samsung who on previous models used different charging ports.

Apple’s iPhone 15 may come with a USB-C charging port according to speculation, after lawmakers in the European Parliament approved the law requiring electronics sold in the European Union to use a USB Type C charger by 2024.

This may broaden Apple’s reach but the change may be costly considering Apple devices don’t like to share.

Apple has already introduced products that use the USB-C to charge such as their 2015 MacBook.

The EU charger reform was passed after 602 votes to 13 where in favour of the USB-C charging port for all handheld devices.

This simply means all devices sold in the EU must use the type C port by 2024, with laptops afforded two more years to make the transition.

The EU parliaments decision was made to cut down e-waste while opting for one charging solution as opposed to many alternatives.

The reform however controversial may set a global precedent, with some country’s likely to follow.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Three things going ahead despite Sandton terror threat
Africa 28 Oct 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.