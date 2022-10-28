Three things going ahead despite Sandton terror threat

The American Embassy warned that the richest square mile, Sandton may be the target of an attack this weekend.

The notice from the embassy advised against large public gatherings.

While several questions remained unanswered by the South African government, the presidency noted the notice with President Cyril Ramapohosa only later questioning why the warning was issued without due process.

Panic spread as a result of the notice.

Without elaborating if the alert should be taken seriously by shoppers, the presidency said South African security forces would ensure their responsibility for citizens to feel safe.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

“Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise; the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.”

Industry continues as normal.

While several parties considered taking the threat seriously, advising retailers to close shops.

The 33rd Johannesburg Pride march is expected to continue as planned.

Johannesburg Pride on Saturday

“We have spent the last 24 hours assessing the situation, consulting with authorities and managing the situation as a whole from planning standpoint, and we have learned that there are a number of large public events taking plance in the surrounding areas,” organizers said in a statement.

“…Johannesburg Pride has not been directly threatened, nor have we received any communication from outside parties other than what the media assumed via the US Embassy’s website.

“We must remember that it is critical for us to occupy the space we intend to occupy on October 29, 2022, that we take the streets and assert our visibility.”

Durban Pride director Nonhlanhla Mkhize advised attendees to proceed with caution.

Traders

Several traders said they will continue with business as usual in the Sandton area.

Restaurant collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding reportedly said most outlets would continue to operate on the weekend.

Mall management

Mall management have placed security measures in place with shoppers safety taken into account.

