Here’s why Eskom pushed load shedding to Stage 4

Eskom has resorted to implementing Stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday morning.

Stage 4 will continue to be implemented until midnight.

Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday.

Load shedding Stage 3 will resume at 4 pm until midnight on Thursday.

Stage 2 will be implemented from 4 pm until midnight on Friday.

Eskom said it would provide further updates as soon as more information became available.

Here is the schedule below.

More breakdowns in power stations overnight have resulted in Eskom pushing load shedding from Stage 2 on Monday to Stage 4 on Tuesday.

Power stations operating at near collapse are a reason Eskom has been forced to implement a hire stage blackout.

Stage 4 load shedding has been implemented from 05:30 due to five generators breaking down overnight.

Stage 4

Residents will be in the dark for longer periods at Stage 4.

Stage 4 load shedding means impacted areas will have power cuts 12 times over an eight day period for four hours at a time or 12 times over a four day period for two hours at a time.

Stage 4 allows Eskom up to 4 000MW to be removed from the power grid.

Stage 5 allows up to 5 000MW of the national load to be removed from the grid with Stage 7 allowing up to 7 000MW to be shed.

Lights were expected to go out on a Stage 2 load shedding schedule until Wednesday this week.

Eskom was expected to provide an update on Wednesday on the status of power.

