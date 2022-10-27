Sandton terror attack: Here’s what you need to know 

Businesses in what is known as South Africa’s richest square mile – Sandton, are on high alert following threats of a terror attack issued by the United States Embassy in South Africa on Wednesday.

The U.S. government has issued a warning that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the Sandton area of Johannesburg.

Dates for the attack are suspected to be around 29-30 October.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

“The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area.”

Businesses around the square mile remain on high alert following the U.S Embassy’s statement.

The threat of an attack is similar to the another threat made to the Nigerian government recently.

The united states said it is working with South Africa to dismantle ISIS financial support networks.

Social media has been tense with users speculating on the reasons for the alert.

The USA and UK are planning a terrorist attack on SA to deflect attention from the phala-phala matter. Be safe people… they going to.unleash their terrorists from Mozambique. — ANDILE MNGXITAMA (@Mngxitama2) October 26, 2022

The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the U.S Embassy.

“This is part of the U.S government’s standard communication to it’s citizens,” government wrote in a statement.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat. Issued by The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022

