Industry News

Sandton terror attack: Here’s what you need to know 

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Businesses in what is known as South Africa’s richest square mile – Sandton, are on high alert following threats of a terror attack issued by the United States Embassy in South Africa on Wednesday.

The U.S. government has issued a warning that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the Sandton area of Johannesburg.

Dates for the attack are suspected to be around 29-30 October.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

“The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area.”

Businesses around the square mile remain on high alert following the U.S Embassy’s statement.

The threat of an attack is similar to the another threat made to the Nigerian government recently.

The united states said it is working with South Africa to dismantle ISIS financial support networks.

Social media has been tense with users speculating on the reasons for the alert.

The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the U.S Embassy.

“This is part of the U.S government’s standard communication to it’s citizens,” government wrote in a statement.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty.

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

