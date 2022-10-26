Soccer fans will be tuned in to this year’s World Cup in Qatar from November 20. Fans will be entertained as the World Cup…
Where to watch FIFA World Cup in Qatar on your phone
Soccer fans will be tuned in to this year’s World Cup in Qatar from November 20.
Fans will be entertained as the World Cup kicks off in Qatar under interestingly humid conditions.
Showmax has raised it’s hand as one option for soccer fans to steam their favorite matches.
With Showmax Pro, fans will have access to a variety of matches.
The streaming service which caters entertainment from music channels to live sports is bringing all the action to portable screens.
The FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming on Showmax Pro for subscribers across Africa, courtesy of SuperSport.
All 64 games will be available for Showmax Pro subscribers.
From half time chats to pre match discussions, all 64 games will be available for streaming between 20 November and December 18, 2022.
Games will take place across eight stadiums, across five cities in Qatar.
The cities are: Al Wakrah, Doha, Al Khor, Al Rayyan nd Lusall.
Reigning champions France will return with hopes to retain their title.
In second place was England which most likely has plans of going all the way this year.
One of the world’s favourites Brazil will also make an appearance with hopes of taking the cup.
Representing Africa will be Ghana, Senegal Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia
Four matches are expected to be played each day during each group stage, which is scheduled over a 12 day period.
Another interesting fact about this years Qatar World Cup is that there will be a third place play off game on December 17.
Game dates:
Sunday November 20
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador
Monday November 21
England vs Iran
Senegal vs Netherlands
USA vs Wales
Tuesday November 22
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Denmark vs Tunisia
Mexico vs Poland
France vs Australia
Wednesday November 23
Morocco vs Croatia
Germany vs Japan
Spain vs Costa Rica
Belgium vs Canada
Thursday November 24
Switzerland vs Cameroon
Uruguay vs South Korea
Portugal vs Ghana
Brazil vs Serbia
Friday November 25
Wales vs Iran
Qatar vs Senegal
Netherlands vs Ecuador
England vs USA
Saturday November 26
Tunisia vs Australia
Poland vs Saudi Arabia
France vs Denmark
Argentina vs Mexico
Sunday November 27
Japan vs Costa Rica
Belgium vs Morocco
Croatia vs Canada
Spain vs Germany
Monday November 28
Cameroon vs Serbia
South Korea vs Ghana
Brazil vs Switzerland
Portugal vs Uruguay
Tuesday November 29
Netherlands vs Qatar
Ecuador vs Senegal
Wales vs England
Iran vs USA
Wednesday November 30
Australia vs Denmark
Tunisia vs France
Poland vs Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
December 1
Croatia vs Belgium
Canada vs Morocco
Costa Rica vs Germany
Japan vs Spain
Friday December 2
South Korea vs Portugal
Ghana vs Uruguay
Serbia vs Switzerland
Cameroon vs Brazil
Saturday December 3
Winners of Group A vs Runners up of Group B
Winners of Group C vs Runners up of Group D
Sunday December 4
Winners of Group D vs Runners up of Group C
Winners of Group B vs runners up of Group A
Monday December 5
Group E vs Group F
Group G vs runners up of group H.
Tuesday December 6
Winners of group F vs runners up of group E
Winners of group H vs runners of Group G
Quarter finals
Friday December 9
Saturday December 10
Semi finals
Tuesday December 13
Wednesday December 13
Wednesday December 14
Saturday December 17
Final
Sunday December 18
Featured image: Fifa world cup/Twitter