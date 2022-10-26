Where to watch FIFA World Cup in Qatar on your phone

Soccer fans will be tuned in to this year’s World Cup in Qatar from November 20.

Fans will be entertained as the World Cup kicks off in Qatar under interestingly humid conditions.

Showmax has raised it’s hand as one option for soccer fans to steam their favorite matches.

With Showmax Pro, fans will have access to a variety of matches.

The streaming service which caters entertainment from music channels to live sports is bringing all the action to portable screens.

The FIFA World Cup will be available for live streaming on Showmax Pro for subscribers across Africa, courtesy of SuperSport.

All 64 games will be available for Showmax Pro subscribers.

From half time chats to pre match discussions, all 64 games will be available for streaming between 20 November and December 18, 2022.

Games will take place across eight stadiums, across five cities in Qatar.

The cities are: Al Wakrah, Doha, Al Khor, Al Rayyan nd Lusall.

Reigning champions France will return with hopes to retain their title.

In second place was England which most likely has plans of going all the way this year.

One of the world’s favourites Brazil will also make an appearance with hopes of taking the cup.

Representing Africa will be Ghana, Senegal Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia

Four matches are expected to be played each day during each group stage, which is scheduled over a 12 day period.

Another interesting fact about this years Qatar World Cup is that there will be a third place play off game on December 17.

Game dates:

Sunday November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador

Monday November 21

England vs Iran

Senegal vs Netherlands

USA vs Wales

Tuesday November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Denmark vs Tunisia

Mexico vs Poland

France vs Australia

Wednesday November 23

Morocco vs Croatia

Germany vs Japan

Spain vs Costa Rica

Belgium vs Canada

Thursday November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Uruguay vs South Korea

Portugal vs Ghana

Brazil vs Serbia

Friday November 25

Wales vs Iran

Qatar vs Senegal

Netherlands vs Ecuador

England vs USA

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

France vs Denmark

Argentina vs Mexico

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica

Belgium vs Morocco

Croatia vs Canada

Spain vs Germany

Monday November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia

South Korea vs Ghana

Brazil vs Switzerland

Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday November 29

Netherlands vs Qatar

Ecuador vs Senegal

Wales vs England

Iran vs USA

Wednesday November 30

Australia vs Denmark

Tunisia vs France

Poland vs Argentina

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

December 1

Croatia vs Belgium

Canada vs Morocco

Costa Rica vs Germany

Japan vs Spain

Friday December 2

South Korea vs Portugal

Ghana vs Uruguay

Serbia vs Switzerland

Cameroon vs Brazil

Saturday December 3

Winners of Group A vs Runners up of Group B

Winners of Group C vs Runners up of Group D

Sunday December 4

Winners of Group D vs Runners up of Group C

Winners of Group B vs runners up of Group A

Monday December 5

Group E vs Group F

Group G vs runners up of group H.

Tuesday December 6

Winners of group F vs runners up of group E

Winners of group H vs runners of Group G

Quarter finals

Friday December 9

Saturday December 10

Semi finals

Tuesday December 13

Wednesday December 13

Wednesday December 14

Saturday December 17

Final

Sunday December 18

Featured image: Fifa world cup/Twitter