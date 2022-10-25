WhatsApp back online after service outage

WhatsApp is back online for some of its users after a more than two-hour-long outage.

WhatsApp users were left fuming on Tuesday morning after WhatsApp experienced a technical outage.

“A make sure your phone is connected to an active internet connection” message was doing the rounds as many users rebooted their phones in an attempt to self-remedy what only later was confirmed a WhatsApp issue.

Users from different parts of the world were affected.

WhatsApp quickly issued a statement to inform its users of ongoing plans to remedy the issue.

The massive outage although rare for WhatsApp impacted many global users.

WhatsApp has returned as both both video and voice calls appear to be working.

WhatsApp only said the issue has been resolved.

WhatsApp users were earlier only seeing a clock icon when sending messages.

Any attempts to make voice calls was unsuccessful.

Meta-owned WhatsApp users have flagged several issues on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning prompting the hashtag whatsappdown on social media.

Users in several parts of the world, reported technical issues while using the app, with some of those issues being sending and receiving messages.

A spike in reports of technical issues has been flagged by Downdetector, a website that tracks, online outages across the globe.

The apparent global issue has been reported in India, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

Some WhatsApp users are already creating memes on online as a result of the glitch WhatsApp appears to be experiencing.

Some of the reported online issues include, messages not delivered, and failing delivery statuses.

Also read: Why WhatsApp is down