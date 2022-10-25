Burn Media Sites
Memes

Why WhatsApp is down

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
whatsapp web

Meta-owned WhatsApp users have flagged several issues on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning prompting the hashtag whatsappdown on social media.

Users in several parts of the world, reported technical issues while using the app, with some of those issues being sending and receiving messages.

A spike in reports of technical issues has been flagged by Downdetector, a website that tracks, online outages across the globe.

The apparent global issue has been reported in India, South Africa, and Bangladesh so far.

Some WhatsApp users are already creating memes on online as a result of the glitch WhatsApp appears to be experiencing.

Some of the reported online issues include, messages not delivered, and failing delivery statuses.

WhatsApp quickly issued a short statement to confirm they were looking into the issue according to reports.

The social app is allegedly experiencing issues connecting to the server.

 

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

whatsapp scam south africa electricity
WhatsApp back online after service outage
News 25 Oct 2022
