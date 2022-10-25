Why WhatsApp is down

Meta-owned WhatsApp users have flagged several issues on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning prompting the hashtag whatsappdown on social media.

Users in several parts of the world, reported technical issues while using the app, with some of those issues being sending and receiving messages.

A spike in reports of technical issues has been flagged by Downdetector, a website that tracks, online outages across the globe.

The apparent global issue has been reported in India, South Africa, and Bangladesh so far.

Some WhatsApp users are already creating memes on online as a result of the glitch WhatsApp appears to be experiencing.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/AlvH3aI5yZ — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) October 25, 2022

#whatsappdown

When your WhatsApp is not working but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem pic.twitter.com/Js80xU616c — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 25, 2022

Some of the reported online issues include, messages not delivered, and failing delivery statuses.

WhatsApp quickly issued a short statement to confirm they were looking into the issue according to reports.

The social app is allegedly experiencing issues connecting to the server.

WhatsApp down, unable to send messages to groups pic.twitter.com/L13HBx97gT — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) October 25, 2022

