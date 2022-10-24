iOS 16.1 latest version launches, features and bug fixes

Apple is all set to introduce the new iOS 16.1 on Monday, October 24.

The update should rollout some updated bug fixes, new iCloud shared photo library to iPhones compatible with iOS 16.

The update is compatible with iPhone 8 – which was launched in 2017 – and later models.

New features and improvements to the old software, such as dynamic widgets will be available on the lock screen, alongside Apple wallet tweaks.

Apple appears to be steering in the direction of seamless ways to communicate.

The tech giant will also release the iPadOS and macOS Ventura.

The new 16.1 features should allow iPhone users on-the-go access to real-time events.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users should take full advantage of the dynamic island feature, which will showcase new pop up information, such as food deliveries, making the device simpler to use with one hand.

A new clean energy charging feature will see Apple users benefit as it aims to decrease carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing battery charging times. Note: This feature is only available in the US.

Apple says the iOS 16.1 Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the fitness app.

iCloud shared photo library

The upgrade comes with library filters, to allow users with the added benefit of switching between viewing the shared library category and their personal library.

Live activities

Users will have access to third party apps on the lock screen and Apple Fitness without watch.

Deleted messages

Deleted conversations may appear in the conversation list for a set period.

Apple announced it’s iOS operating update in June this year following months of beta testing.

It made the version available for installation on iPhones in September this year.

This was after a successful reception of the iOS 15, last year.

Also read: Instagram tests schedule tool, spells trouble for some third-party apps