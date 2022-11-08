Here’s how Airbnb’s new feature will prioritize total price display

Airbnb prices are set to be more transparent while making checkout tasks more seamless.

Guests will soon have access to filter their search results by total costs, which will now include taxes, and total cost of cleaning fees.

If you’re on the road a lot with Airbnb as your only option for accommodation, you’ve picked up how accommodation appears decent only to realize other costs deceptively added when it’s time to checkout.

Now users will be able to access the “display total price” option which will include those deceptive additional fees to guest fees.

According to Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky the system has introduced four changes.

In a switch that can be enabled or disabled, users will be able to display total cost.

Airbnb will now prioritize total price instead of nightly price in their search algorithm.

This means the accommodation with the best complete price will rank higher in search results.

The system will now allow hosts to set more competitive prices, with new pricing discount tools.

Chesky said guests raised an issue of understanding the final price guests pay as it at times seemed inconsistent.

I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain. That’s why we’re making 4 changes: 1. Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you're paying up front. pic.twitter.com/58zodrzU3g — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 7, 2022

“You shouldn’t have to do unreasonable checkout tasks, such as stripping the beds, doing the laundry, or vacuuming. But we think it’s reasonable to turn off the lights, throw food in the trash, and lock the doors—just as you would when leaving your own home,” he said.

“If Hosts have checkout requests, they should be reasonable and shown to you before you book.”

‘bout time 😅 https://t.co/kMWqhdzdFP — Wolfgang Bremer 👉 also on Mastodon (@WolfgangBremer) November 7, 2022

“We started as an affordable alternative to hotels, and affordability is especially important today. During this difficult economic time, we need to help our Hosts provide great value to you.”

The new pricing feature will most likely be introduced towards the end of December into 2023.

