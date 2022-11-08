Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds

Test your knowledge against friends with new Netflix Triviaverse 

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko

Netflix will launch its new interactive game called Triviaverse.

The game will allow subscribers to gain access to a range of questions to test their knowledge against a trivia master using their remote.

Players will be challenged to answer questions quickly as their time runs out.

The game will allow subscribers to take on a game master or their friends, through a trivia before time runs out to beat high scores in order to acquire badges.

Triviaverse is expected to be rolled out on Tuesday on Netflix and will probably be expected to be introduced in about nine languages globally.

From English, Spanish, Portuguese to French, German, Italian, Korean and Japanese, the game allows subscribers to answer as many questions possible within a limited time frame.

Pressing the arrow keys on their remote will allow subscribers to navigate through questions that span through a variety of categories like history, science and pop culture.

The difficulty level of the game will increase as players make it through different levels.

Players will have the opportunity to earn badges as they make their way through different levels.

From entry level known as Bird brain, Preschool graduate to lucky guesser, mere mortal to super nerd, and certifified genius, and even Triviaverse God, the game allows one player or two.

The one player mode is three rounds of trivia and allows users to rake up points.

Two player mode is divided into two rounds per person and hopes contenders will still remember to have fun unlike some of us who battle with their hearts, even against our own sisters.

Also read: Here’s how Airbnb’s new feature will prioritize total price display

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.