Test your knowledge against friends with new Netflix Triviaverse 

Netflix will launch its new interactive game called Triviaverse.

The game will allow subscribers to gain access to a range of questions to test their knowledge against a trivia master using their remote.

Players will be challenged to answer questions quickly as their time runs out.

The game will allow subscribers to take on a game master or their friends, through a trivia before time runs out to beat high scores in order to acquire badges.

Triviaverse is expected to be rolled out on Tuesday on Netflix and will probably be expected to be introduced in about nine languages globally.

From English, Spanish, Portuguese to French, German, Italian, Korean and Japanese, the game allows subscribers to answer as many questions possible within a limited time frame.

Pressing the arrow keys on their remote will allow subscribers to navigate through questions that span through a variety of categories like history, science and pop culture.

The difficulty level of the game will increase as players make it through different levels.

Players will have the opportunity to earn badges as they make their way through different levels.

From entry level known as Bird brain, Preschool graduate to lucky guesser, mere mortal to super nerd, and certifified genius, and even Triviaverse God, the game allows one player or two.

The one player mode is three rounds of trivia and allows users to rake up points.

Two player mode is divided into two rounds per person and hopes contenders will still remember to have fun unlike some of us who battle with their hearts, even against our own sisters.

