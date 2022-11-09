Here’s when Black Panther is expected to stream on Disney Plus

A much-anticipated sequel to the Black Panther franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make it’s global release on November 11, 2022.

The sequel will take us back to Wakanda which has been changed due to the lose of Chadwick Boseman who acted as T’Chala.

The death of T’Chala is rumored to form part of the plot.

The return of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will wrap up Phase 4 of the MCU.

While fans argue about who will get to put on the suit, the cast will go back to theatre’s in what is expected to be a 161 minute long tale of the how Wakanda battles past global challenges.

But when exactly will viewer on Disney Plus get to steam the new arrival.

Well according to our calculation, the sequel’s return to theaters is most likely to stay a little longer before it moves on to Disney Plus.

Our experienced calculation leaves us at over a month and a half to two months.

Disney Plus subscribers should see one of Marvel’s favourite movie make it’s way on to the platform around January to February 2023.

Since Disney and Marvel has in the past allowed movies to go straight from theaters to streaming services, we expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow suit.

On average movies take over 40 days to make their way to streaming services.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit streaming at around 64 days while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took around 47 days, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could take almost the same time for the transition.

Director Ryan Coogler will return to direct the sequel as the people of Wakanda embrace their next chapter to forge a new path for the kingdom.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus more on female characters, which has sparked public debate as fans suspect Shuri to take up the mantle.

The sequel sees the return of Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) taking on underwater monarch Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

