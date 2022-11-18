Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Innovation

Incoming WhatsApp poll feature will make group chat votes easier

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
whatsapp scam south africa electricity

Incoming WhatsApp poll feature is set to simplify those tricky WhatsApp group votes where no one really knows how a decision was reached.

WhatsApp has introduced WhatsApp Polls, a new feature for users on Android and iOS, which will allow users to create polls.

Polls have been an easy way to engage with audiences while showing off your personality.

Twitter was one app that saw a rise in users who appreciated the polls feature.

Polls allowed users to learn more about their audience, their behavior, wants, and needs, and how to better tweak messages sent to audiences.

A poll allows users to pose a question and WhatsApp’s new poll feature may make it easier for people to share their opinions in a simplified and curated manner.

Voting will only take a second and results can be viewed almost instantly.

WhatsApp users will most likely be able to add up to 12 options in a poll.

How it works

Check to ensure you have the latest update from WhatsApp.

Go to group chats, tap plus symbol on iOS and the paperclip symbol on android.

Toggle through the option until you see the Polls option.

Select and entire your Poll characteristics.

Enter your poll questions and your preferred answers.

Once Poll is done click send and participants in the group will then have access to it in order to provide feedback.

Votes or feedback are most likely to be at the bottom of the poll, great for those micromanaging group admins.

Also read: Eskom escalates to stage 4 on Friday, SABC, others take financial hit

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
elon musk
Goodbye Twitter, RIP Twitter and Twitter takeover trend all on Musks’ sink
Future Trends 18 Nov 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.