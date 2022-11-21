New Twitter policy: free speech or free reign?

In a bid to find the right pace for the blue social bird, Tesla and now Twitter boss Elon Musk has introduced new rules to govern the land of Twitter.

Musk who was recently ambushed by trolls who clearly had access to the verified badge learned the hard way that all is not fair in love and war.

The Twitter boss was impersonated alongside famous basketball star Lebron James and US President Joe Biden.

This led to Musk coming up with a new rule for parody accounts to clearly identify themselves.

Parody accounts would identify themselves or risk being suspended.

New rules

While Musk carves his way to find a balance on how to navigate the social birded app, his new set of rules in an attempt to clarify free speech, are too free even for his self titled town square platform.

Twitter’s policy on freedom of speech is not freedom of reach, Musk tweeted.

The new policy states, negative hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized.

This simply means users will not find the tweet unless they go looking for it.

“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

Violence

Users may not threaten an individual or group and glorification of violence is unacceptable.

Terrorism/violent extremism: Users may not threaten or promote terrorism.

Adult content, violence and sensitive media

Users may not post adult content within a live video or in profile.

Twitter users may not encourage self harm or suicide.

Users have been warned against any furtherance of illegal activities.

Twitter now prohibits users against sharing peoples private information, even threats to expose private information.

End of sharing nudes

Users may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent.

While the first batch of rules seem clear enough, Twitter now awaits reaction from users, which as history proves have cleverly ousted loopholes on Musk’s birded social app.

